Azerbaijan's contribution to the global efforts to combat climate change, as well as the use of modern technologies in electricity production, have reduced greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remark at the official opening ceremony of the 11th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and a high-level panel meeting dedicated to "Energy transition to sustainable recovery in the post-pandemic period", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

“Greenhouse gas emissions per capita in Azerbaijan are much less than in other developing and developed countries,” the minister added. “President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev set a task to bring the share of renewable energy sources in the total investment capacity up to 30 percent by 2030.”

“Moreover, as a result of the signed orders, a favorable investment climate and conditions for attracting private investments and the implementation of large-scale projects are being created in Azerbaijan in various energy sectors,” Shahbazov said.

"A relevant bill has been drafted and cooperation has been established with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to organize auctions in the field of renewable energy sources,” the minister said. “The agreements on investments, purchase of energy and grid connection for the wind farm project have been signed with Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power company while negotiations are being held with UAE’s Masdar company to sign final agreements on the solar power plant project."

“The liberation of the Azerbaijani territories opened up new opportunities for sustainable development in the region,” the message said. “In accordance with the instructions of the president, the "liberated territories" will be turned into zones of "green energy" and cooperation with international companies will be established in this sphere.”

The plenary meetings of ministers on national energy planning and application to facilitate the energy transition, increase financing for renewable energy sources, the path to carbon neutrality will be held with the participation of high-ranking officials on January 19-20.

Top managers and representatives of international organizations representing more than 180 countries attended the event, which was held in the format of a videoconference.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera and other officials, as well as Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov delivered opening speeches.

Such topics as the impact of the global pandemic on the global economy and the energy sector, global trends in the use of renewable energy sources, investments in this sphere, climate issues and the impact of policy on sustainable energy transitions were touched upon during the speeches.

