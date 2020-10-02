By Ayya Lmahamad

BP has signed an agreement on manufacture and supply of fiber optic power cable and a SSIVumbilical, for a platform project in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan.

According to the contract signed with Subsea cable supplier JDR, a 5.5 km long 33kV fiber optic power cable and a steel tube subsea isolation valve (SSIV) umbilical will be manufactured and suppled for a platform project at the Caspian Sea.

The 33 kV fiber optic power cable will connect an existing platform to the new platform to provide power share and communication services. The use of this cable means there is no need to install a gas turbine on the platform – providing environmental benefits. In addition, the SSIV umbilical will connect from the topside to the subsea isolation valve that exports oil from the well, providing the operator with critical control of the valve.

As part of the agreement, JDR will package and ship products via the Eurasia canal to the Caspian Sea using a bespoke eight meter cable installation reel. In addition, the company will design the power cable and umbilical specifically to fit the vessel, which has size limitations due to the narrowing of the canal.

It should be noted that the cables, junction boxes and SSIV umbilical will be manufactured at JDR’s state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool. The cores for the power cable will be manufactured at TFKable’s Bydgoszcz plant in Poland. Delivery of the products to the project is scheduled for May 2021.

BP first arrived in Azerbaijan in 1992 has been operating projects such as, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), which have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province.

