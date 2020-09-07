By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Georgia Gas, the Georgian branch of Azerbaijan State Oil Company, imported about 812 million cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia during the first six months of 2020, Ibrahim Ahmadov, Deputy Head of SOCAR’s Public Relations department has told Trend.

However, gas supply to Georgia’s high mountain regions of have been temporarily frozen in the reporting period due to the halt of tourism projects in mountainous regions amid COVID-19.

“The parties to the negotiations are hotel developers in the mountainous, hard-to-reach regions of Georgia. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some projects in the tourism industry have temporarily suspended their investment activity,” Ahmadov said.

Moreover, he emphasized that this year there are no plans to build or launch new facilities in Georgia.

It should be noted that SOCAR is the main supplier for natural gas, oil and petroleum products to Georgia. Azerbaijan produced 22.3 million cubic meters of gas during the first seven months of 2020. Georgia accounted to 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is Georgia’s largest exporter of bitumen. Azerbaijan accounted for 59.3 percent of neighboring Georgia’s exports of bitumen in the period between January-July 2020. Thus, the country exported 33,900 tons of bitumen to Georgia in the reporting period.

Azerbaijan also accounted for 18.7 percent, or 114,000 tons of total volume of fuel imported to neighboring Georgia in January-July in 2020, becoming second largest fuel supplier to Georgia after Russia.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

Main directions of SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC activity comprise import into the Georgian market and sale of natural gas, as well as construction and rehabilitation of gas pipelines.

Additionally, SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LLC was established in 2006, and at present, there are over 70 filling stations at the subordinate of the company.

