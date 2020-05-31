By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 2.7 billion cubic meters of gas from Shah Deniz field to Turkey in the first quarter of 2020, which is 20.5 percent more than in the same period last year, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority of Turkey has reported.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks second in the total volume of Turkish gas imports.

According to information, the first place in the total volume of Turkish gas imports is held by Russia. In January-March this year Turkey imported about 3.7 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia. Iran, which holds the third place in the total volume of Turkish gas imports through pipelines, transported 2.02 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in the reporting period.

According to the information, 924.28 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas was supplied to Turkey in March, from the total gas export of 3.9 billion cubic meters. This amounted to 23.45 percent of the total volume of gas supplies to Turkey.

At the same time, the share of pipeline gas accounted for 1.8 billion cubic meters, which is 47.5 percent of all supplies.

As reported earlier, in 2019 Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey amounted to 9.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Shah Deniz field.

Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field within the framework of Stage 1 and Stage 2 of its development.

The contract on development of Shah Deniz field was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996 and ratified by Parliament on October 17 of the same year. Shareholders of Shah Deniz project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (16.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent) and NICO (10 percent).

