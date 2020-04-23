By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

SOCAR is carrying out digital transformation of its oil and gas production, local media reported on April 23.

Thus, SAP UFAM (a joint solution of SAP and OIS) will combine production processes in one system and will be integrated into the digital core of the enterprise - SAP ERP.

The start of the industrial operation of UFAM is scheduled for June 2020.

SOCAR's vice-president for field development Yashar Latifov commented on the new project.

"SOCAR seeks to use advanced technologies in business processes and production while setting industry standards for oil production and supporting the government policy on digitalization of the economy. The implementation of UFAM platform will consolidate disparate data from various production systems. It will carry out integrated analysis to ensure that wells are operated in accordance with the approved potential, and also optimize geological and technical measures.”

Note that a joint team from SOCAR, Caspian Innovation Center, SAP Digital Business Services, and OIS are creating a single data source, which will allow for integrated planning, modeling, analysis, and monitoring of all oil production processes.

In the first stage, it developed solutions for the main business processes, data and integration with SOCAR measurement source systems, corporate data storage, and SAP ERP digital core.

The solution was implemented in the system of consistent algorithms and has been tested at two production departments of SOCAR. It demonstrated the functionality of the platform for the selection of geological and technological measures, analysis of wells operations, integrated modeling, and planning of the production process.

In addition, the training for main users has already been finished and responsible specialists have been appointed to various data groups to verify data and upload it to the system as well.

It was reported that the launching of the platform for industrial exploitation will enable SOCAR to achieve the following goals:

• a standardized approach to planning will ensure the performance record of all production services affecting the output, which will significantly reduce inefficiencies and losses during the day;

• a permanent asset model will be realized in the integrated modeling subsystem to support decision making and calculating the pattern of static and dynamic constraints;

• all business facilities (well, pipeline, ground equipment, energy facilities, etc.) will be displayed on the map of monitoring panel in the real mood with a presentation of their passport, target, and current operation parameters.

CEO of SAP CIS Dmitriy Pilipenko has said that SAP UFAM is the first product developed in the CIS and is included in the global SAP price list. “This means that the solution meets high international standards and local customer needs as well. The system takes into account many indicators in its work, from the reservoir to the oil delivery unit, which allows us to transform production processes. We are pleased that for 10 years SOCAR has been choosing SAP solutions for the implementation of projects of strategic importance for the whole country,” Pilipenko said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz