The Pipeline Receiving Terminal (PRT) of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in the municipality of Melendugno, Italy, 8.2 km away from the coast, is 83 percent complete, Trend reports with reference to the updated data of TAP AG consortium.

TAP section from the microtunnel to the PRT is 70 percent complete. The construction of the microtunnel ended in April 2019.

The construction of the pipeline’s offshore section is 40 percent complete.

“The underwater laying began in February 2020. The laying of the sea line and the fiber optic cable is currently in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of May,” said TAP AG.

Once operational, the pipeline will allow the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, ensuring new energy supplies sufficient to meet the needs of 7 million families and strengthening the security and diversification of the supply sources of Italy and the European continent, said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

