Azerbaijan is restoring the country's largest hydroelectric power station “Mingachevir”, state-owned electric power producer Azerenergy company said in a presser on Mach 16.

The repair is carried out to eliminate results of the accident in the power station in summer 2018.

Containing six hydraulic lays, “Mingachevir” Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is being strengthened in terms of security, reliability and stability thanks to implementations held.

In addition, automatic adjustment of the frequency correction is being carried out.

Out of six hydro aggregates of the station, four have been completely repaired, their adjustment and management systems have been modified, and protective devices of the new generator have been commissioned.

Currently, the drive connector is being replaced at a single hydraulic unit. Thereafter, work on the last hydraulic unit will begin. After that, the hydroelectric power station, which has been operating since the 1950s, will be restarted.

Mingachevir power station is being supplied with anti-accident automation systems, including relay protection, as well as the state-of-the-art technology purchased from many countries is installed to ensure automatic frequency control.

