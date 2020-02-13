By Trend

Azerikimya Production Union (PU) of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has signed a cooperation agreement with Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. owned by SOCAR in Turkey in order to use the company's international experience in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Feb. 13 from the SOCAR press tour in Sumgayit city.

An exchange of modern knowledge and experience will be held between employees of SOCAR enterprises in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In the first quarter of 2020, a group of young engineers at Azerikimya PU will be sent to Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. to participate in intensive practical training.

Azerikimya PU became subordinate to SOCAR in 2010. The union includes the ethylene-propylene plant, consisting of EP-300, Polymer-120 units, isopropyl alcohol production unit, steam and electric energy production unit, as well as repair and construction department.

Set up in 1965, Petkim maintains its business operations as the first and only integrated petrochemical producer of Turkey. Producing approximately 60 petrochemical products at its production facilities in Aliaga, Izmir, Petkim provides contributions to national industry and production.

SOCAR Turkey acquired and made Petkim focal point of its investments in 2008.

The petrochemical products, produced by Petkim, are used in several industrial branches such as automotive, electrics, electronics, agriculture, packaging, textile, pharmaceutics, paints, construction, detergent and cosmetics.

---

