The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is an important link in the Southern Gas Corridor, which allows Azerbaijan to use its energy strategy and hydrocarbon reserves to the maximum, Russian expert, economist Stanislav Pritchin told Trend Dec. 2.

“Of course, first of all, this includes natural gas,” said Pritchin. “This project has high political significance, in particular, Azerbaijan’s participation in it increases the country’s importance in the region and in the world. In general, all this is aimed at ensuring that Azerbaijan hold its niche in the market of Southern European countries.”

The expert also touched upon the geo-economic significance of TANAP for Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan takes a very balanced position in this project, and doesn’t hide that it can act as a transit country,” Pritchin added. “That’s because this includes completing the construction of a gas pipeline connecting the Caspian Sea with the European border. Accordingly, further, Azerbaijan with its gas will cross the European border and open up new markets for the Southern Gas Corridor.”

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP was held on Nov. 30, 2019. The opening ceremony took place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey. In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

