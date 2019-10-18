By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR AQS has won a contract to oversee drilling operations under the project that is aimed at expanding the underground gas storage (UGS) in Tuz Golu in Turkey.

SOCAR AQS and a consortium of companies China CAMC Engineering Co, Ltd-IC İctas Construction Industries & Trade Inc have signed a contract to carry out these works.

The integrated drilling contract provides for the drilling of 40 wells to expand the Tuz Golu UGS facility. The contract is valued at approximately $100 million.

“SOCAR AQS praises the work on this important project together with China CAMC Engineering Co, Ltd - IC İctas Construction Industries & Trade Inc. Putting all our potential, we look forward to working closely with our business partners and stakeholders to make this project a great success for Turkey, for our client and for SOCAR AQS,” said Ramin Isaev, CEO of SOCAR AQS, reads the message.

Murat Mehmet Kurtulush, CEO of IC Ictas, noted that the signing of the document gives a new impetus to the expansion and deepening of cooperation between the two companies and, ultimately, between the two countries. “The expansion of the UGS in Tuz Golu is vital to meet Turkey's natural gas needs, and SOCAR AQS will contribute to the successful completion of this mission.”

The project provides for storage of 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in wells.

Turkey began construction of Tuz Golu UGS facility in 2011 and following expansion, it aims to reach 5.4 billion cubic meters storage and 80 million cubic meters of daily production capacity.

Tuz Golu UGS facility is being developed in the Aksaray province, 40km south of Tuz Golu Lake in the Sultanhani district of Turkey. The site is being developed by the BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023.

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established in 2007 between SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company to provide drilling and well services. The shareholders are SOCAR, Nobel Oil Services and Absheron Qazma.

Currently, SOCAR AQS conducts drilling operations in four oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea, including six drilling rigs on five platforms available in the Gunashli, Umid, Bulla and Western Absheron fields. The company successfully implements the activities under the relevant agreements, expanding its geography in Ukraine and Bangladesh.

SOCAR AQS is a member of International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) since 2009. It has been awarded a Certificate of Integrated Drilling and Wells Services API Spec Q2 - Quality Management System. The company is the first and only enterprise in the region to receive API Spec Q2 certification. As of November 2018, SOCAR AQS joined the UN Global Compact.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz