Azerbaijan implements successful policy in the management of the country’s energy resources, which have crucial role in ensuring the energy security of neighboring countries.

Azerbaijan exported 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field to Turkey in January-June 2019. This is 38.1 percent more than in the same period in 2018, says Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

Azerbaijan accounted for 650.67 million cubic meters (24.34 percent) of the total gas supplies to Turkey in June 2019. The gas supplies increased by 11.24 percent compared to June 2018.

In general, Turkey’s gas imports amounted to 2.7 billion cubic meters in June, which is 8.7 percent less than in the same period in 2018.

Pipeline gas accounted for 75.7 percent of all supplies (2.026 billion cubic meters), while LNG – for 24.3 percent (647.84 million cubic meters).

Along with Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia supplied pipeline gas to Turkey during the reporting period.

Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey reached 7.5 billion cubic meters in 2018.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline, commissioned at the end of 2006, is currently supplying Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. TANAP gas pipeline was put into operation on June 12 2018 in Eskisehir, Turkey. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on 30 June.

So far, TANAP has transported about 800 million cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas to Turkey. TANAP will transport 2 billion cubic meters in 2019 to Turkey, 4 billion cubic meters in 2020, and 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be transported in 2021.

Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey from the Shah Deniz field as part of Stage 1 and Stage 2 of its development.

he agreement on the exploration, development and shared production of promising areas of Shah Deniz was signed on June 4, 1996. The agreement on the division of production was ratified on October 17, 1996.

The project participants are BP (operator - 28.8 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent), NİKO (10 percent) and TPAO (19 percent).

Azerbaijan’s gas export from Shah Deniz totaled 8.4 billion cubic meters in 2018. It is expected that production at the Shah Deniz field will reach 17.39 billion cubic meters of gas in 2019.

