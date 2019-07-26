By Leman Mammadova

Equatorial Guinea is interested in exchanging experiences with Azerbaijan on knowledge and advanced technologies in the hydrocarbon industry.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with a delegation led by Santiago Mba Eneme Nsuga, State Secretary of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea.

The discussions focused on invitation of Azerbaijan to the 5th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum to be held in Equatorial Guinea on November 27-29, 2019, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan participates in the organization as an observer.

Santiago Mba Eneme Nsuga stressed that Azerbaijan's participation in this event will also be important for bilateral cooperation.

He pointed out that Equatorial Guinea is interested in exchanging experience with Azerbaijan not only within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, but also on knowledge and advanced technologies in the hydrocarbon industry.

Shahbazov, in turn, pointed to the intensification of cooperation with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in recent years.

He highlighted the importance of review of opportunities for developing cooperation with Equatorial Guinea that exists within the international organizations in bilateral format, as well as opportunities for developing the energy sector.

He noted that Azerbaijan is ready to share its experiences in the oil and gas sector.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an international intergovernmental organization. The main objectives of the organization include ensuring the sovereign rights of member countries on their own natural gas reserves and the ability to independently plan and ensure environmentally sustainable, careful and efficient development and use of gas in the interests of their people, the exchange of experience, opinions and information on key aspects of the gas industry development.

Azerbaijan joined the GECF as an observer member on November 21, 2015 during the 17th GECF ministerial meeting.

