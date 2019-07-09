By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan and Turkey share huge experience in the implementation of joint large-scale energy and transport projects.

Turkey is the main importer of Azerbaijani gas. The country imported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2018. Azerbaijan was the third largest gas supplier to Turkey last year, after Russia (23.64 billion cubic meters) and Iran (7.86 billion cubic meters).

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

The South Caucasus Pipeline commissioned at the end of 2006 currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on June 30, 2018.

The construction of TANAP has recently been completed. Azerbaijani gas supplies from the Shah-Deniz field to Turkey via the TANAP amounted to 953.3 million cubic meters in the first half of 2019, Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR told local media.

Last year, 916.4 million cubic meters of gas were transported via the TANAP gas pipeline. In general, the total gas supply via TANAP has exceeded 1.8 billion cubic meters since commissioning.

Gas supplies via TANAP provided for 2019 should reach the amount of 3 billion cubic meters, but the annual volume of supplies will be 6 billion cubic meters from 2020. SOCAR forecasts that TANAP gas pipeline will meet 12 percent of Turkey’s gas needs.

TANAP, with a total length of 850 kilometers, is designed to carry 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. 6 billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz