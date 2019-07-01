By Trend

The construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is the major part of the Southern Gas Corridor, has been completed, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

“TANAP, which is the major segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019,” said the company.

SOCAR said that after the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor is complete, Azerbaijani natural gas from Shah Deniz 2 will be transported to Europe via TANAP and TAP, which will increase Azerbaijan’s revenues and will make a significant contribution to Europe’s energy security.

At the same time, TANAP became the longest pipeline with the widest diameter in Turkey, Middle East and Europe, reads the message.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said that Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP are a reality today.

He recalled that the first deliveries of gas to Turkey via TANAP began last year and today, TANAP is fully ready for gas supplies to Europe and what remains is to complete TAP.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About 6 billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, while the rest will be supplied to Europe. After the completion of the construction of TAP, gas flow to Europe will being by early 2020.

