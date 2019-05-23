By Trend

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, can further be extended to Serbia and Romania, said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the IGB groundbreaking ceremony that took place May 22 in Bulgaria’s Kirkovo.

“This pipeline could be extended to Serbia through the IBS (Interconnector Serbia - Bulgaria) pipeline, as well as to Romania via the Interconnector Bulgaria-Romania (IBR), which will help these countries to diversify their energy routes as well as their sources of supply,” said the prime minister.

Tsipras pointed out that energy security and diversification of energy sources remain a very important priority for the Eastern Mediterranean region and for the whole Europe.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), IGB, Vertical Corridor, the EastMed pipeline are projects that strengthen the economic and geopolitical role of Greece, Bulgaria and the wider region.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

