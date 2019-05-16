By Trend

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, the Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will appeal the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to fine the company, Trend reports citing a message from the company.

“We are again unjustly accused of allegedly anticompetitive actions and conspiracies. We believe that the AMCU, instead of dealing with the real problems of the fuel market, is engaged in populism. It's so easy to raise popular outrage, using the theme of "fuel prices"! We would like to inform you that the accusations by the AMCU are unfounded. The court has already repealed the "fuel fines" of the Committee against SOCAR. We intend to appeal this decision in court,” the company said.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined networks of OKKO, WOG and SOCAR for 77 million hryvnia (more than 2.9 million dollars) for anti-competitive concerted actions on the market of light oil products (in particular, for similar actions during 2017), as announced by head of the AMCU, Yuri Terentyev on Facebook.

