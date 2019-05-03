By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Central Azeri is a production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields, which started its operation in December 2005. Due to technical maintenance of Central Azeri, it’s work was stopped since April 15.

Tamam Bayatly, Communications Manager at BP, told Trend that BP has relaunched the platform on April 30 as scheduled after the total completion of the program work scope.

It is also planned to suspend the operation of the West Chirag platform from October 15. The technical maintenance work on this platform will also last for two weeks.

The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), signed in September 20, 1994, in Baku by the Government of Azerbaijan and a consortium of 11 foreign oil companies from six nations initiated a rapid period of development which has transformed the country into a major global energy supplier and changed the energy map of Europe.

Generally, ACG is a complex of six production platforms: Chirag 1, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag; and two process, gas compression, water injection and utilities (PCWU) platforms, equipped with latest technologies.

In 2018, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average 584,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 213 million barrels or 29 million tonnes in total).

Last year, BP spent about $505 million in operating expenditure and $1,150 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Equinor - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TPAO - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

