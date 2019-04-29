By Trend

Azerbaijan's oil GDP volume will grow by five percent in 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts, Trend reports on April 29.

According to the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Regional Economic Outlook Update, the growth rates of the country's oil economy will reach four percent in 2020.

Azerbaijan’s oil GDP volume grew by 0.6 percent in 2018, IMF said.

Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP volume will grow by 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in 2019-2020.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz