The $40 billion worth Southern Gas Corridor project envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe. The pipeline consists of four segments: Shah Deniz 2, Expansion of South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

The TAP project is 86.5 percent complete as of late March, TAP AG consortium stated on April 24.

“TAP is currently moving further into the project construction phase. Every day hundreds of meters of TAP’s Right of Way (ROW) are cleared, strung, welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the project construction steps and schedule,” said the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The TAP project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016. Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

On November 21, 2018, TANAP and TAP were joined along the shores of the Maritsa River at the Turkish-Greek border. As a result of the joining, Azerbaijani natural gas from the Shah Deniz-2 field can be transported to Italy via Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania, and the Adriatic Sea.

It’s noteworthy that progress in both phases of TANAP project has reached 100 percent. Thus as soon as TAP gets ready to receive gas, the commercial natural gas transmission to the EU will start.

TANAP is a natural gas pipeline in Turkey. It is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor. The pipeline has a strategic importance for both Azerbaijan and Turkey. It allows the first Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe through Turkey. It also strengthens the role of Turkey as a regional energy hub.

Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most ambitious projects in the world oil and gas industry, as well as a complex target that involves many different stakeholders, including seven governments and 11 companies.

