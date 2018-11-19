By Trend

Azerbaijan and Russia will develop gas fields in the northern part of the Caspian Sea, a source in the Centralized Analytical Laboratory of the High Tech Park LLC of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Trend Nov. 12.

The two countries will develop mothballed gas fields that Russia and Azerbaijan couldn’t use due to the lack of division of the Caspian Sea into sectors.

"In the middle of this year, at the level of state circles, an agreement was reached that Azerbaijan can build two platforms there," the source said. "The existence of such an agreement already says a lot and it will probably become a project for next year."

There are gas reserves in the northern part of the Caspian Sea, but there are no platforms, the source noted. Gas platforms of Azerbaijan are mainly located in the central and southern parts of the Caspian Sea, the source added.

"Probably, in the near future, certain steps in this direction will be taken," the source said. "If a platform is built there and drilling work is carried out, certainly there will be a quality control laboratory."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz