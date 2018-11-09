By Trend

Turkey and Turkmenistan have discussed the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline and the supply of Turkmen gas to world markets through the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, the Turkish media reported Nov. 9.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey and Turkmenistan have signed a document on a program of cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs for 2019-2020.

At the moment, Cavusoglu is on a two-day visit in Turkmenistan.

The TANAP pipeline has been laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the Western border of Turkey. The TANAP pipeline together with Trans Adriatic Pipeline is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

