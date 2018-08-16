By Naila Huseynli

In January-July this year, 13.299.9 million cubic meters of natural gas were transported through main gas pipelines in Azerbaijan and this is by 0.8 percent more compared to the same period of last year.

In the seven months of this year, 32.4 percent of gas transportation was implemented via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus Pipeline - SCP) pipeline, the State Statistics Committee reported.

During this period, 4.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas was pumped through the pipeline.

In January 2017, the volume of gas supplies via the South Caucasus Gas pipeline along the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum amounted to 7.1 billion cubic meters or 33.5 percent of total volume. The volume of natural gas transported via this pipeline increased by 7.5 percent compared to 2015.

Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline has been built to transport the gas produced in the Shah Deniz field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline is 980 km long and its diameter is 42 inches. The pipeline has the capacity to pump gas up to 20 billion cubic metres a year.

The capacity of the technical processing systems of the terminal is 1.2 million barrels of oil per day, and 32 million cubic meters for gas from the Shah Deniz field. The total volume of gas processing and export capacity (including associated gas with ACG) is 50 million cubic meters per day.