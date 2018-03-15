By Trend

A fruitful and useful cooperation in many areas await Azerbaijan and the International Energy Charter, the Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, said at the Energy Efficiency Conference in Baku on Mach 15.

"I express my gratitude to the Energy Ministry, which conducts work on launch and implementation of energy efficiency projects, making a great contribution to the future of the energy sector," Rusnak said.

Rusnak further stressed the need to continue work on revealing economical and beneficial ways of using energy resources. "We support and are ready to continue supporting Azerbaijan in the implementation of energy efficiency projects," Rusnak said.

The implementation of a bill on effective energy use, according to him, will not be easy, but will promote the growth of energy exports, as well as their maximum effective use.

---

