By Trend

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan at the end of this week, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend March 12.

The visit is scheduled for March 17-19, the ministry said.

“As part of the visit, it is planned to discuss issues of current relations between Azerbaijan and OPEC, strengthening of cooperation with the organization within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, as well as a closer format of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, one of the initiators of which was Azerbaijan. In general, OPEC itself has a great interest in getting better acquainted with Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

In general, this is the second visit of OPEC leader to Azerbaijan. The first visit took place in 2011.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz