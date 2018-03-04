By Trend

Entrepreneurs of four more regions of Azerbaijan will be able to connect their facilities to the common power supply system through the ASAN Kommunal service centers, Azerishig JSC said in a message.

These are the constructed or under construction facilities belonging to entrepreneurs of Mingachevir, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli districts of the country.

Prior to that, it was possible to connect to the power supply system through the ASAN Kommunal Service only in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja cities and in Guba district.

The message says that the connection is carried out within 24 days.

Meanwhile, the total number of procedures required to connect facilities to the power supply system has been reduced from seven to three.

---

