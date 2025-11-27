Azerbaijani Ombudsman participates in UN Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva [PHOTOS]

27 November 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has taken part in the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights held in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

During the forum, Aliyeva joined discussions and provided comprehensive information on the measures implemented in Azerbaijan to support business development and entrepreneurship, as well as the country’s ongoing efforts in the area of business and human rights.

The Ombudsman highlighted that the landmine problem persists in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation, stressing that this issue poses a serious obstacle to regional development and to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Aliyeva noted that the Ombudsman’s Office conducts regular monitoring missions in these areas and submits the findings to relevant international organizations.

She further underlined the importance of promoting responsible business conduct in the liberated territories and emphasized the crucial role that supporting demining operations plays in restoring socio-economic life in these regions.

On the sidelines of the forum, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva met with Pichamon Yeophantong, Chair of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights. During the meeting, Aliyeva presented information about the national assessment document prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office on business and human rights in Azerbaijan and exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation.