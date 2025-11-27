Unexploded ordnance discovered in Kangarli and Ordubad districts [PHOTOS]

27 November 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan has reported that police officers notified the “112” emergency hotline about the discovery of military ordnance in Kangarli and Ordubad districts at different times, Azernews reports.

According to MES, pyrotechnic specialists from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were immediately dispatched to the sites following the reports.

After implementing necessary security measures in coordination with law enforcement officers, the ordnance was examined. Authorities confirmed the presence of one RGD-5 hand grenade, one UZRQ detonator, and one 85mm BR-365 artillery shell.

The explosives were safely removed and neutralised by the pyrotechnics team, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.