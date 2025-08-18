Iran supports peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

18 August 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Iran has consistently expressed its support for the confirmation of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei during a press conference held in Tehran today, Azernews reports.

According to Baghaei, the joint statement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the result of decisions by the authorities of both countries and carries significant importance. The agreement is expected to create conditions for lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Baghaei emphasized that the Iranian president’s visit to Armenia and the Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement are separate matters. The presidential visit had been planned in advance and aims to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries. Today, the Iranian president will visit Armenia and then proceed to Belarus.

“The creation of a transit route from southern Armenia to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan is of special importance. Iran supports the unblocking of communication routes in the region, while emphasizing that this must be done respecting recognized international borders, the territorial integrity of countries, and without causing geopolitical changes in the area.

Iran does not consider the presence of foreign forces in the region beneficial and has expressed its concerns. Iran has been assured that no foreign forces will be deployed under any framework in the region. One of the key provisions of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the non-deployment of any foreign forces along the border. Iran is closely monitoring the developments and maintains close contacts with both countries,” Baghaei said.

