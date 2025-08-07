Azerbaijani military joins Pakistan’s Independence Day and Victory parade

7 August 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen has departed from Baku to Islamabad to participate in Pakistan’s inaugural military parade dedicated to Independence Day and the Victory of Truth.

Azernews reports, according to the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan will be represented by a commando team from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces alongside the Military Orchestra of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute.

This participation reflects the strong and friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, underscoring the close cooperation and mutual respect shared by the two nations.