Azerbaijan’s Chief of General staff to meet Saudi counterpart

7 July 2025 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At the invitation of General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a high-level Azerbaijani military delegation has departed for an official visit to the country, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry (MDA).

The Defense Ministry noted that the delegation is led by Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

As part of the official program, Colonel General Valiyev is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior military officials of the Kingdom. In addition, the delegation will visit the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Center.