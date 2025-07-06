Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to USA
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over the loss of life as a result of flooding in the US state of Texas, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports via the post shared on the ministry's official X.
"We are deeply saddened by the many deaths and injuries as a result of flash floods that hit central Texas, United States. We express heartfelt condolences to the U.S. Government and all the people who were affected by this tragedy," the publication says.
Prolonged heavy rains and the overflow of the Guadalupe River caused flooding in the US state of Texas. At least 50 people died as a result of the incident.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!