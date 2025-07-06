Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to USA

6 July 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over the loss of life as a result of flooding in the US state of Texas, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports via the post shared on the ministry's official X.

"We are deeply saddened by the many deaths and injuries as a result of flash floods that hit central Texas, United States. We express heartfelt condolences to the U.S. Government and all the people who were affected by this tragedy," the publication says.

Prolonged heavy rains and the overflow of the Guadalupe River caused flooding in the US state of Texas. At least 50 people died as a result of the incident.