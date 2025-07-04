Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concludes visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

4 July 2025 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 4, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov.