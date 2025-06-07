Heavy rainfall causes rise in river levels across Azerbaijani regions

7 June 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the lower reaches of the Kura River: water levels rose by 10 cm in Kur-Zardab, 11 cm in Kur-Surra and Kur-Banka, 20 cm in Kur-Shirvan, and 45 cm in Kur-Salyan.

In rivers flowing from the Karabakh and East-Zangezur regions: Guruchay rose by 11 cm, Tartarchay by 5 cm, and Tutgunchay by 3 cm.

In the Lesser Caucasus: Asrikchay increased by 4 cm, Kurekchay by 3 cm, and Zayamchay by 2 cm.

In the Greater Caucasus: Garasuchay rose by 63 cm, Velvelachay by 12 cm, Gudiyalchay by 5 cm, and Katekhchay by 3 cm.

According to information released by the National Hydrometeorological Service, notable increases have been recorded in the following rivers:

Due to intense rainfall continuing for several days in various regions of Azerbaijan, water levels in several rivers have risen, Azernews reports.

