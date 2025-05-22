ADA University strengthens US ties with dual degree expansion [PHOTOS]

22 May 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Between May 12 and 16, members of ADA University’s Dual Degree Programs Steering Committee embarked on a productive business trip to the United States to assess and deepen the existing partnership between ADA University and George Washington University (GWU). The visit aimed to review student recruitment and promotional activities, discuss faculty development, and explore new academic initiatives.

The delegation included ADA University Vice-Rectors Elkin Nurmammadov and Gunay Ziyadova, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology and Engineering Abzatdin Adamov, Advisor to the Ministry of Science and Education Nicat Mammadli, Chairman of the Education Quality Assurance Agency Tural Ahmadov, and Head of the State Program Management Group Turan Topalov.

During their stay, the representatives held a series of meetings with GWU’s academic leadership, including Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science John Luck. The discussions focused on the current status and sustainability of joint dual degree programs, enhancing teaching quality, student admissions, and strengthening academic staff capabilities.

The Steering Committee members also met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim at the Embassy. The meeting centered on expanding university collaborations, joint research projects, and potential mechanisms for innovation and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

In addition, the delegation engaged with ADA students studying at GWU, gaining insights into their academic and social experiences abroad, as well as the skills and knowledge they have acquired.

The visit culminated in the delegation’s participation in the GWU Graduation Day ceremony. Among the graduates were students from ADA’s dual degree program in Electrical and Power Engineering. Dean Abzatdin Adamov joined the GWU faculty on stage to congratulate the graduates.

Since 2020, ADA University has offered dual master’s degree programs in Computer Science and Data Analytics, as well as Electrical and Power Engineering, in collaboration with GWU. Funded under the “State Program for Increasing the International Competitiveness of Higher Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019–2023,” over 100 students have been admitted, with 83 having successfully completed their studies.

Building on the success of these programs, ADA University has launched its first doctoral program in partnership with GWU to further develop its academic staff. Student admissions for this doctoral program will begin in 2025.