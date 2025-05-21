Father of slain Azerbaijani embassy guard asked to pull rope during killer’s execution

21 May 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Iranian side called Rizvan Asgarov – the father of the head security officer who had been martyred when he had tried to repel a brutal attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran in 2023 – to pull the rope during the execution of the perpetrator.

Azernews reports that Rizvan Asgarov voiced it in an interview with the local media outlets.

“At last, my son’s killer has been sent to hell,” the father remarked the execution held in Iran

Asgarov confirmed that the execution was carried out at 5 a.m. on May 21, and he had been informed in advance, but I had chosen not to disclose certain details to the media.

He also revealed that he had been offered the opportunity to personally carry out the execution.

“They told me I could pull the rope myself. But under our laws, there is no capital punishment, and as an Azerbaijani citizen, I do not have the legal right to carry out an execution. For that reason, the sentence was executed by Iranian officials. Representatives from our embassy and our legal counsel were present at the execution,” he explained.

It is worth noting that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran was attacked on January 27, 2023, at around 8:00 a.m. local time. The attacker, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, passed the embassy’s guard post and opened fire inside the diplomatic mission. While the embassy staff tried to repel the attack and neutralize the assailant, he managed to kill Orkhan Asgarov, the head of the embassy’s security service, and two other injured staff members. Following the incident, the embassy ceased its operations in Tehran. The diplomatic mission resumed its activities on July 15, 2024.