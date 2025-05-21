Attacker of Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran executed

21 May 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Yasin Huseynzade, the individual who attacked the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, was executed today in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing Iran’s Judicial System Information Portal.

The attack occurred on January 27, 2023, when a terrorist assault targeted the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. The tragic event resulted in the death of one embassy staff member and injuries to two others.

It is worth noting that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran was attacked on January 27, 2023, at around 8:00 a.m. local time. The attacker, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, passed the embassy’s guard post and opened fire inside the diplomatic mission. While the embassy staff tried to repel the attack and neutralize the assailant, he managed to kill Orkhan Asgarov, the head of the embassy’s security service, and injured two other staff members. Following the incident, the embassy ceased its operations in Tehran. The diplomatic mission resumed its activities on July 15, 2024.