TƏBİB boosts medical workforce in liberated territories

21 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Since the liberation of occupied territories, more than 80 doctors and healthcare workers have been employed, marking a significant step in restoring and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region, Azernews reports, citing the Public Health Agency of Azerbaijan (TƏBİB).

TƏBİB noted that efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and services for the local population continue steadily.

Medical institutions in the liberated areas are being restored and fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted medical services for residents.

Currently, under TƏBİB’s supervision, a total of five hospitals, seven Family Health Centers (FHCs), two medical stations, and one polyclinic are functioning in these territories. These facilities collectively employ 27 doctors and 55 healthcare professionals.

Specifically, the Lachin District Central Hospital staffs 8 doctors and 9 healthcare workers, while the Lachin Family Health Center employs 5 doctors and 6 healthcare workers. The Shusha Modular Hospital has 5 doctors and 9 healthcare staff on duty, and the Khankandi Polyclinic serves citizens with 5 doctors and 12 healthcare workers.

These developments underline the ongoing commitment to revitalizing healthcare and improving the quality of medical services in the liberated regions.