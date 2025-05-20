King Charles III congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2025 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, Charles III, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

My wife and I are delighted to send Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.

I am so pleased that our countries share such strong ties, and I look forward to strengthening further our friendship.

It is my hope and strong ambition that our nations can collaborate to make a positive impact on climate change and environmental issues, which affect us all globally.

My wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our best wishes to you and to all Azerbaijanis in the year ahead.

Sincerely,

His Majesty Charles III

King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland