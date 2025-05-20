King Charles III congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, Charles III, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
My wife and I are delighted to send Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.
I am so pleased that our countries share such strong ties, and I look forward to strengthening further our friendship.
It is my hope and strong ambition that our nations can collaborate to make a positive impact on climate change and environmental issues, which affect us all globally.
My wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our best wishes to you and to all Azerbaijanis in the year ahead.
Sincerely,
His Majesty Charles III
King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!