VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Chinese National Human Genome Center [PHOTOS]
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the Chinese National Human Genome Center in Beijing on April 24, Azernews reports.
The center, established with the approval of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, is one of the national genome research institutions in China.
The Chinese National Human Genome Center promotes the commercialization of scientific research results and the creation of a genomic industry in China.
The center implements projects in the fields of fundamental and clinical research, population genetics and bioinformatics. It was noted that the most advanced technological equipment is used in the work of the center.
Leyla Aliyeva viewed the laboratories and the biological sample bank of the center.
During the conversation with the leadership of the center, potential cooperation opportunities with relevant institutions of Azerbaijan were discussed, including the application of the methods of the Genome Center in the treatment of oncological diseases, cerebral palsy and other diseases.
