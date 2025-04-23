Azerbaijan and China sign mutual visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders

23 April 2025 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and China have officially agreed to abolish the visa regime for citizens holding ordinary passports, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties, Azernews reports.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held on April 23 in Beijing, attended by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Xi Jinping of China. The "Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports" was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This landmark development is expected to enhance people-to-people connections, facilitate tourism, and boost economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.