Azerbaijan and China sign mutual visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders
Azerbaijan and China have officially agreed to abolish the visa regime for citizens holding ordinary passports, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties, Azernews reports.
The agreement was signed during a ceremony held on April 23 in Beijing, attended by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Xi Jinping of China. The "Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports" was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
This landmark development is expected to enhance people-to-people connections, facilitate tourism, and boost economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!