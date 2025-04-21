Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP visits Vietnam [PHOTOS]

21 April 2025 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva conducted a number of meetings on April 21 as part of her visit to Vietnam, Azernews reports.

At the Ha Noi College of Commerce and Tourism, Leyla Aliyeva met with representatives of the creative industry and leaders of educational institutions, as well as Vietnamese graduates who studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era.

It was noted at the meeting that the Ha Noi College of Commerce and Tourism, operating since 1965, is one of the largest and most prestigious educational institutions in Vietnam in this field. The college, which has about 3,000 students, has more than 50 training programs at various levels of academic and professional education.

At the same time, the existing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in various fields, the strong friendly relations between the two peoples, and the exceptional services of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in establishing these relations were emphasized.

It was emphasized that the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam in 2014 opened a new page in relations between the countries. It was noted that the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, contributed to the expansion of existing relations. The Foundation's educational and social projects also cover Vietnam. In this regard, it was recalled that a primary school was built in Ha Giang province of Vietnam with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations, the contributions of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the friendship of the two countries and peoples, and the current high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. The further expansion of existing relations and the projects to be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the educational and social spheres within this framework were discussed.

A meeting was held at the College of Trade and Tourism, as well as with Vietnamese graduates who studied at various higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan in 1968-1990. It was noted that Vietnamese graduates who studied in Azerbaijan played a special role in the formation of friendly relations between the two countries. The number of Vietnamese students studying in Azerbaijan increased after Heydar Aliyev's visit to Vietnam in 1983. During the Soviet period, up to 5,000 Vietnamese studied in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, a certificate of financial support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was presented to the Ha Noi College of Commerce and Tourism.

Then, samples of Azerbaijani cuisine were presented by the Vice-President of the World Barbecue Association, renowned chef David Israfilov.