Pope Francis calls for swift peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Easter message
Pope Francis has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a long-awaited peace agreement "as soon as possible," expressing hope for reconciliation and stability in the region, Azernews reports, citing Vatican News.
Delivering his Easter message, the pontiff emphasized that peace cannot be achieved without disarmament, warning against the danger of a global arms race. “It is important to prevent this from turning into a global arms race, recognizing the need for each people to ensure its own defense,” he stated.
The Pope also extended his prayers to regions facing conflict and hardship, including the Holy Land, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as to those suffering from the Russia-Ukraine war.
“I express my closeness to the suffering Christians in Palestine and Israel, as well as to the entire Israeli and Palestinian people,” he said.
This year’s message carried special significance, as Orthodox and Catholic Easter coincided for the first time in 11 years, symbolizing a rare moment of unity among Christian denominations.
