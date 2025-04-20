Fire in Binagadi District of Baku Contained by Emergency Services [PHOTOS]
A fire that broke out at a facility in Baku's Binagadi district has been contained due to the prompt and effective intervention of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Azernews reports.
According to the MES, initial information about the incident was received at approximately 15:11 via the "112" hotline. In response, forces from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.
At 15:29, the ministry confirmed that the spread of the fire had been successfully prevented thanks to the swift action of the fire protection units. However, efforts to fully extinguish the flames are still ongoing.
The MES noted that firefighting operations continue at the scene and that additional updates will be provided as further information becomes available.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!