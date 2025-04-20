Fire in Binagadi District of Baku Contained by Emergency Services [PHOTOS]

20 April 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

A fire that broke out at a facility in Baku's Binagadi district has been contained due to the prompt and effective intervention of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Azernews reports.

According to the MES, initial information about the incident was received at approximately 15:11 via the "112" hotline. In response, forces from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

At 15:29, the ministry confirmed that the spread of the fire had been successfully prevented thanks to the swift action of the fire protection units. However, efforts to fully extinguish the flames are still ongoing.

The MES noted that firefighting operations continue at the scene and that additional updates will be provided as further information becomes available.