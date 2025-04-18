Horadiz-Aghband railway line nears two-thirds completion

18 April 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Significant progress has been made on the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, a critical component of Azerbaijan’s transportation infrastructure and a cornerstone of the Zangezur Corridor, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Azerbaijan Railways noted that 83% of the design work and 63% of the construction and installation work have been completed.

The total length of the railway line is 110.4 kilometers. So far, 75.6 kilometers along the main axis—87 kilometers including sidings—have been completed. Additionally, 65.6 kilometers of long-welded rails have already been installed.

The project includes the construction of 534 engineering structures, 8 stations, and the installation of 70 railway turnouts.

The Horadiz-Aghband line is expected to serve as one of the main transport arteries of the Zangezur Corridor, reconnecting mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Beyond its national importance, it will also play a vital role in expanding freight transport across the East-West-East Middle Corridor, enhancing Azerbaijan’s connectivity to international trade routes.