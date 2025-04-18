Defense ministry outlines new communication strategy in key briefing [PHOTOS]

18 April 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A significant briefing was held at the Press and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, bringing together representatives of various state institutions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and independent experts.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Defense reported that the event began with a moment of silence in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The ceremony continued with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Participants were provided with essential information regarding the Ministry’s Communication Strategy, which was approved by Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. It was emphasized that, as part of the ongoing reforms in military development, strategic communication is being advanced in accordance with modern innovations and the evolving demands of the time.

The event included a series of briefings on topics such as “Cooperation with Government Bodies and NGOs,” “Protecting State Secrets in the Media Sphere,” and “Handling Citizen Inquiries.” Additionally, attendees were informed about recent developments in military education within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. In particular, detailed insights were shared about specialized military educational institutions operating under the National Defense University, including their admission procedures.

The session concluded with an open exchange of ideas. Proposals from participants were heard, and questions from guests were addressed by Ministry representatives.