Azerbaijan thwarts drug smuggling attempt via UAV from Iran

15 April 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into the country using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to a statement from the agency’s Press Center, Azernews reports.

The operation took place on April 6 in the Horadiz border detachment zone, where the Border Troops Command, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, intercepted a drone crossing from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan.

Authorities confiscated a total of 14.24 kilograms of narcotics, including 14.2 kilograms of marijuana and 40 grams of methamphetamine. The seizure highlights ongoing concerns about cross-border trafficking and the increasing use of UAVs in illicit operations.

The State Border Service emphasized that it is continuing its operational-investigative measures as part of broader efforts to ensure reliable border protection and combat the illegal trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances.