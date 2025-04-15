Azerbaijan thwarts drug smuggling attempt via UAV from Iran
Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into the country using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to a statement from the agency’s Press Center, Azernews reports.
The operation took place on April 6 in the Horadiz border detachment zone, where the Border Troops Command, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, intercepted a drone crossing from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan.
Authorities confiscated a total of 14.24 kilograms of narcotics, including 14.2 kilograms of marijuana and 40 grams of methamphetamine. The seizure highlights ongoing concerns about cross-border trafficking and the increasing use of UAVs in illicit operations.
The State Border Service emphasized that it is continuing its operational-investigative measures as part of broader efforts to ensure reliable border protection and combat the illegal trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!