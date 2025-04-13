Shusha holds deep significance for the Turkic world – Turkish official
The relationship between Kayseri and Shusha is a source of pride for us. Shusha is not only a symbol for Azerbaijan, but also a flag and emblem for the entire Turkic world.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, during an interview with journalists in Shusha.
Hulusi Akar expressed pride in the reconstruction and development being carried out in the liberated territories:
"We felt great pride both during our journey here and upon seeing Shusha. We have witnessed truly significant development. Thanks to the determination of President Ilham Aliyev, rapid progress is taking place here. All the work is being implemented in a planned and purposeful manner."
