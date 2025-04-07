Škoda engages in dialogue with Azerbaijan to modernize transport sector with minimal investment

7 April 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Czech transport giant Škoda Group is in active dialogue with Azerbaijan to support the modernization of the country’s transportation sector with minimal investment, according to Roman Sorkin, Vice President for Sales in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Speaking at the “Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Waste Reduction” event held at ADA University in Baku, Sorkin emphasized Škoda’s ongoing efforts to assist in key infrastructure upgrades.

“We are currently working on two major projects: the modernization of the Baku Metro and the renewal of suburban rail transport. Decarbonization is directly tied to shifting the population from private cars to more sustainable modes of transport, such as suburban trains,” he said.

Sorkin highlighted that the company is offering cost-effective solutions that do not require massive investments in new infrastructure for the Baku Metro. Instead, Škoda proposes optimizing existing resources to maximize efficiency.

“Our energy-efficient solutions have already proven successful in the Baltic countries. There, we’ve utilized braking energy—not by returning it to the grid, but by reusing it for lighting, heating, and other internal needs, even without connecting to the power network,” he noted.

This integrated approach in similar metro systems has resulted in energy savings of up to 30%, demonstrating that smart, resource-conscious solutions can significantly reduce operating costs.

“We are engaged in a constructive dialogue with Azerbaijani operators and companies to develop a comprehensive, balanced approach that saves resources and avoids unnecessary investments,” Sorkin concluded.

The Škoda Group's strategic entry into Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure market aligns with the country’s growing focus on green energy and sustainable urban development.