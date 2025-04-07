Azerbaijani border guard dies in mine explosion in Jabrayil

7 April 2025 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A soldier of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Asgar Nijat oglu Musayev, lost his life after stepping on a mine in the Jabrayil region, Azernews reports.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the Lankaran region for burial. Musayev will be laid to rest in the cemetery of Goyshaban village.

The incident once again highlights the ongoing threat posed by mines planted during the years of occupation.