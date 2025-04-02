German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to Azerbaijan concludes [PHOTOS]
The official visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded on April 2.
Azernews reports that an honor guard was formed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where both countries' national flags were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was seen off at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other official representatives.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!