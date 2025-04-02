German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to Azerbaijan concludes [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

The official visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded on April 2.

Azernews reports that an honor guard was formed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where both countries' national flags were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was seen off at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other official representatives.